A New Orleans police sergeant was cited for battery after he says he defended himself against a neighbor who attacked him and his girlfriend in their Lakeview home last month, according to the officer’s attorney.
Sgt. Danny McMullen, who investigates cold homicide cases but has been on desk duty since the incident, and his girlfriend, Tammy Battalio, have filed internal complaints with the New Orleans Police Department. Both say the agency mistreated them following an incident that sent Battalio to the hospital, lawyer Eric Hessler said Thursday.
Attempts to contact the neighbor, Jeffrey Morrow, whom police also cited for battery, were unsuccessful Thursday.
An NOPD spokesman didn’t immediately respond to an email about the case.
According to an initial report from the NOPD, McMullen called officers to his home about 4:45 p.m. July 22, a Sunday, saying he had been battered and his assailant was still there.
The initial report presents only what Morrow, 51, told responding officers. Morrow said he first met McMullen about two weeks earlier, when both men went behind their houses after someone had tried to break into Morrow’s place.
It was an awkward meeting. McMullen shined a flashlight in Morrow’s face and said he didn’t recognize him, according to Morrow, who described himself as a longtime resident of the neighborhood. Morrow said he decided to go over to McMullen’s house on July 22 in the hope that they could mend fences.
Morrow said McMullen made him wait several minutes before coming to the door and then said, “I don’t know what the (expletive) you are doing here.” Morrow claimed he then answered a call on his cellphone, prompting McMullen — who said he feared he was being recorded — to knock the device to the floor.
Morrow said his wallet and keys also fell to the floor. He claimed he pushed his way past McMullen, 50, into the home to pick them up, but that McMullen ripped his shirt and Battalio threw his keys and rushed toward him as if she were going to kick him. So Morrow said he punched McMullen.
The police report noted Morrow “had minor nicks with blood spots around his upper lip and chin area,” which he said came from both shaving and being scratched by McMullen.
Battalio told a far different story during an interview Thursday.
She said McMullen answered the door within a minute of Morrow knocking and that Morrow immediately raised his voice to say, “You don’t know who I am? I’ve lived in this neighborhood for 17 years!”
Battalio said McMullen ordered Morrow to leave, but Morrow hit McMullen two times and pushed his way into the home.
She said McMullen ripped Morrow’s shirt as McMullen fell to the floor, where Morrow continued punching him. She said she screamed and stepped toward McMullen to help him, but Morrow — whose wallet, keys and cellphone spilled out during the struggle — punched her in the head and threw her against a wall.
Battalio recalled falling, getting back up and being thrown into the wall a second time by Morrow. She said she threw the keys outdoors in hopes of getting Morrow to leave.
The tussle eventually broke up long enough for McMullen to call the police, said Battalio, who later went to an emergency room to be examined.
Investigators with NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau took over the case when police realized it involved an officer.
Battalio said she couldn’t believe it when investigators brought McMullen to their office for questioning and let Morrow go without immediately citing him.
Hessler said McMullen received a citation accusing him of battery on July 26. Morrow later received a summons for battery as well.
Hessler said any use of force by McMullen became justified the moment Morrow barged through the front entrance without permission. His client should not have been cited, he said.
According to Hessler, McMullen shot a cellphone video of Morrow talking about how he hit McMullen, but investigators wouldn’t look at it unless it was sent via email.
“I don’t know where this comes from other than PIB’s too-common perception that the police officer is always wrong,” Hessler said about the case. “This is obvious B.S. ... Danny’s in his own house, and this guy comes in, whips his ass and his girlfriend’s ass.”
Battalio said she filed a complaint about the investigation because “beating a woman in her home is not OK.”
“It’s supposed to be your safe place,” she said. “I’m shocked at how this whole thing was handled. It’s horrible.”