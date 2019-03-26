Seven people have been arrested for allegedly having a hand in two car crashes in New Orleans that were staged to scam money from insurance companies, Louisiana State Police said Tuesday.

According to investigators, 42-year-old Hayward Howard headed the plot, which dates back to August. The first crash involved Howard’s backing a rented U-Haul truck into a car whose driver was Jasmine Howard, 28, and whose passengers were Eddie Ellis and Dante Carter, both 19.

The second crash involved Howard intentionally driving a U-Haul truck into a Cadillac owned by Ellis.

Hayward Howard, Jasmine Howard, Ellis and Carter filed insurance claims for damages and injuries in the first crash, State Police said in a statement. In the second crash, filing for damages and injuries were Hayward Howard, Ellis, 51-year-old Hayward Carter, 20-year-old Jodie Davis and 42-year-old Neichell Raymond.

Troopers eventually booked all with counts insurance fraud, with Jasmine Howard, Eddie Ellis and Hayward Carter also accused of filing false public records, said State Police, who investigate suspected insurance fraud.

State Police on Monday announced a set of separate arrests in Baton Rouge, stemming from a staged car crash involving a U-Haul truck there in October. Troopers didn't say whether they believe the cases were related.

-Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas