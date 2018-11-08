Louisiana State Police troopers on Thursday said they caught a man suspected of stealing casino chips after a car chase that stretched from Metairie to New Orleans.
Eldridge Brown, 33, faces allegations of felony theft and traffic violations following his arrest, troopers said. A 31-year-old woman named Marquise Alexander, who was his passenger and owned the car he drove during the case, was also arrested.
According to State Police, gaming enforcement troopers learned a man stole $7,000 in chips from the table of an unspecified local casino on Sunday. He fled the casino in a 2015 Chrysler 200, which troopers spotted Thursday morning.
Troopers also spotted Brown driving the car, and he matched the description of the casino theft suspect, State Police said.
Brown, with Alexander in the passenger seat, sped off as troopers to pull him over on Interstate 10 near Bonnabel Boulevard, according to State Police. Troopers pursued him until he exited I-10 at Louisa Street about eight miles away, where his car “became disabled in a muddy area,” State Police said.
Troopers arrested both Brown on counts of felony theft, reckless operation and flight from an officer. Alexander was booked on an outstanding warrant from Jefferson Parish.
Some agencies, such as the New Orleans Police Department, do not allow officers to engage in high-speed chases with suspects of non-violent crimes because such pursuits can endanger members of the public. State troopers, however, do not have that same restriction.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• New Orleans police investigated at least three robberies at gunpoint and an attempted one at knifepoint between Wednesday morning and early Thursday.
About 8:20 a.m. at the corner of AP Tureaud Avenue and North Galvez in the 7th Ward, a 37-year-old man walking his son to school was approached by a man wielding what appeared to be a knife and demanding the victim’s belongings, police said. The victim raised his arm, and the robber cut him with a knife as he fled.
About 5:55 p.m. in the 200 block of North Broad Street in Mid-City, a man branding a gun in his waistband stole money from a cashier at a Dollar General store, police said. Police later released a photo of a suspect in the case.
Some 45 minutes later, in the 8600 block of Scottsdale Drive a 28-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were robbed of the car they were in at gunpoint during what they believed was going to be a drug deal in the Little Woods area of New Orleans East, police said.
About 12:55 a.m. Thursday at the corner of Marais and Columbus streets in the 7th Ward, two men robbed a 48-year-old man of his belongings after approaching him, police said.
• New Orleans police investigated two rapes reported on Wednesday.
About 11:35 a.m. in the 5300 block of Cartier Avenue in Gentilly, police said they spoke with an underage girl who reported being raped by a man she knew. Police later booked James Mealey Jr., 35, on counts of first-degree rape and molestation of a juvenile.
Then, about 5:40 p.m. in the 10700 block of Roger Drive in the Little Woods section of New Orleans East, a 16-year-old girl reported being raped by a man she knew, police said.
• A 28-year-old woman named Racheal Menard is wanted on allegations that she stabbed a 31-year-old woman with whom she was arguing in the 3200 block of Canal Street in Mid-City about 1:10 p.m. Wednesday. Menard had been arguing with the victim’s boyfriend and then pushed the victim before stabbing her in the right bicep, police said.
There were at least two other stabbings, both early Thursday.
About 2:05 a.m. at a hotel in the 700 block of Canal Street in the Central Business District, a 46-year-old man was stabbed four times by one of two women whom he claimed followed him up to his room and entered without permission, police said. He claimed the stabbing happened after he told the women to leave, police said.
About 3:30 a.m. in the 6800 block of Parc Brittany Boulevard in New Orleans East, a 20-year-old woman was stabbed in the leg with a kitchen knife by a man who was upset that she was texting another man, police said. She took her own ride to a hospital for treatment.
• A 30-year-old man was shot in the hand about 6 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of Crowder and Lake Forest boulevards in New Orleans East, police said. The victim took his own ride to the hospital.
• A 48-year-old man kicked in a 51-year-old woman’s door in the 2200 block of Cobblestone Lane in Algiers about 8:05 p.m. Wednesday, began strangling her until she lost consciousness and apparently stole her wallet, New Orleans police said. He was gone when she regained consciousness. Police didn’t identify him, and they described the incident as a domestic one.
• The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office informed the public it was investigating the discovery of a dead man near woods in the 5400 block of East Judge Perez Drive in Violet about 11 a.m. Thursday, but foul play is not suspected in the case. An autopsy to determine the man’s cause of death was pending later in the day.
• A man was robbed at gunpoint in the 6300 block of Riverside Drive in Metairie, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said about 1:35 p.m. Thursday. No one was physically injured.