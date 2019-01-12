Five people were robbed, some at gunpoint, in New Orleans between Friday and Saturday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
The first robbery occurred around 1 a.m. Friday in the French Quarter. A 39-year-old woman was walking with a group of friends on Bourbon Street when she became separated from the group. After turning onto Bienville Street, an unknown man approached her from behind and put a pointed object into the victim's side.
Police said the man, described as being either 5 feet 11 inches or 6 feet tall wearing a gray or green camouflage jacket with white pockets, demanded the victim's belongings and got away with her wallet in an unknown direction. The woman did not report the robbery until nearly 12 hours later, just before 1 p.m. Friday.
In Central City, a 51-year-old man had his car stolen by two juveniles in the 2700 block of South Claiborne Avenue.
The man was stopped at the intersection of Washington and Claiborne avenues just after 11 p.m. when the two suspects approached his car, pulled out a gun and demanded the man get out. The suspects were last seen driving off with the car in an unknown direction.
Around the same time, a man was robbed at gunpoint by three men in the Central Business District after getting something to eat in the Seventh Ward.
The victim was with the suspects earlier in the evening in the 1500 block of Elysian Fields Avenue before relocating to the CBD. They were near the intersection of Canal and North Rampart streets around 11:30 p.m. when one of the suspects struck the victim in the face. Another suspect pulled out a gun and stole cash and a cell phone from the victim before fleeing.
Just before 2 a.m., a 34-year-old woman had her wallet stolen by two unknown men in the Behrman neighborhood on New Orleans' West Bank.
The victim was walking in the 1000 block of Farragut Street when the suspects approached her asking for a lighter. When the woman went to give the suspects a lighter, they snatched her wallet and fled in an unknown direction.
The final reported robbery happened in St. Roch around 3 a.m. in a drug deal gone wrong.
A 25-year-old man attempted to buy drugs from two unknown men at the intersection of Paris Avenue and Pleasure Street when one of the men pulled out a gun and told him to "give them everything he got."
A fight ensued, and the victim was struck in the head with the gun. He was able to get away and the suspects fled in an unknown direction in the victim's car.
