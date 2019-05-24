Three teenage suspects were arrested shortly after an armed carjacking of a vehicle in Gert Town Thursday afternoon.
The incident occurred about 4:36 p.m. near the intersection of Short and Edinburgh streets. The driver of the vehicle said he was sitting at a stop sign when a white SUV pulled up next to him. Two people got out and aimed a gun at him, demanding the vehicle.
The car was driven off, but eventually tracked to an unspecified location where the trio was arrested, according to an NOPD report.
Cornell Sparkman, 18, Deniro Alexander, 17, and an unnamed 16-year-old male were arrested.
Below are additional incidents reported to the NOPD since Thursday morning:
• A 42-year-old man said he was walking in the 7th Ward Thursday afternoon when a vehicle pulled up and he was shot in the hand. The incident occurred about 4:38 p.m. in the 1900 block of N. Rocheblave Street, according to an NOPD report. The man said he ran to a neighbor's house and was eventually hospitalized for treatment.
• A 29-year-old man was punched in the jaw, knocked out and robbed of his copy of the Bible, which had cash inside of it, about 3:50 a.m. Friday at the corner of Tulane Avenue and Ulloa Street in Mid-City, New Orleans police said. Police didn't identify a suspect in the case.
• The Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office on May 17 filed a third-degree rape charge against Patrick Dufauchard, the New Orleans-based photographer better known as Patrick Melon whose images have attracted a national following. Prosecutors also charged him with purchasing alcohol for a person under the age of 21.
The charges follow Dufauchard's arrest in the case in December. His arrest was triggered by a report in September from a 19-year-old woman who accused him of raping her after plying her with alcohol.
Dufauchard is tentatively scheduled to enter a plea in the case on June 6.
In Louisiana, third-degree rape cases usually involve victims who couldn’t legally consent to sex because they were incapacitated by alcohol or drugs. Convictions can carry up to 25 years' imprisonment but don't call for a minimum punishment.
Staff writers Jeffrey Nowak and Ramon Antonio Vargas compiled this report.