A man has died after a shooting in the French Quarter early Sunday morning, according to New Orleans police.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 900 block of St. Louis Street.

According to a preliminary crime log, an unknown woman approached a 33-year-old man, and the two began arguing. The woman pulled a gun, shot the man and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center where he died, police said.

