Three people were shot in separate incidents across metro New Orleans early Sunday, according to law enforcement.
The first shooting occurred just before 1 a.m. in a reported armed robbery in the 1000 block of Elmwood Park Blvd., in Elmwood. An unidentified man is in critical condition, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said.
The second shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in Central City in the 1500 block of South Robertson St. New Orleans police said an unidentified man was shot but didn't provide any other details.
The third shooting unfolded after 4 a.m. in the French Quarter in the 900 block of St. Louis St. New Orleans police said an unidentified man was shot but didn't provide any other details.
More details to come.