The man suspected of fatally beating the owner of a local talent agency during a mugging is wanted on a count of second-degree murder, New Orleans police announced Monday.

Investigators obtained a warrant to arrest Tyrone Fountain, 40, in the slaying of a woman whom a law enforcement source identified as 55-year-old Marla Belin.

Police accuse Fountain of snatching Belin’s purse about noon Dec. 17 in the 1700 block of North Dorgenois Street. He then slammed her body to the ground, hit her head on concrete several times and punched her, according to police.

Authorities said Fountain fled with Belin’s purse but was soon jailed on counts of simple robbery and simple battery.

Orleans Parish Magistrate Court Judge Harry Cantrell set Fountain’s bail at $20,000, and he later posted it to secure his release from jail, records show.

Belin was placed on life support following the attack and then removed from it Friday. Officials classified her death as a murder, leading to the upgrading of the criminal count against Fountain.

Fountain spoke with WWL-TV on Monday and professed his innocence.

"I didn't do nothing," he told the station.

Anyone with information on where to find him was asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.

Belin’s Nola Talent Unlimited focused on linking local musicians with corporate and private event planners, according to information online.

She was one of at least 145 people murdered in New Orleans during 2018.