There were no major injuries Thursday morning when a black SUV crashed through the front window of a Harahan coffee shop, a sheriff's spokesman said.
The incident happened about 10 a.m. at the Caffe Latte Da on the corner of Dickory Ave. and Citrus Boulevard in Harahan, said Lt. Jason Rivarde of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
The 38-year old woman who was driving the SUV was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, Rivarde said. No one else required medical treatment.
"It sounded like a bomb went off," said one customer, who asked not to be named.