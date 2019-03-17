Two men were shot in separate incidents in New Orleans between Saturday night and Sunday morning during St. Patrick's Day weekend, according to New Orleans police.
The first shooting was reported in the 14000 block of Duane Road in the Little Woods neighborhood in New Orleans East just after 11:30 p.m.
Police say the victim said he was being followed by an unknown, white SUV when shots were fired. The victim was hit once in the left leg and twice in the right leg. He was taken to a hospital by private vehicle.
The second shooting happened near the Hangover Bar in the Seventh Ward at the intersection of Elysian Fields and North Claiborne avenues.
Police say the victim was sitting in his vehicle near the bar when he was approached by an unknown man. The suspect struck up a conversation with the victim before pulling out a weapon and firing into the vehicle. The victim was hit in the right leg and was driven to an area hospital for treatment.