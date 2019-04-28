A shooting in the St. Claude neighborhood left three people, including an 8-year-old boy, injured Sunday evening, the New Orleans Police Department said.
The shooting reportedly occurred near the intersection of Piety and Marais Streets around 6:40 p.m. Police said at least two suspects were exchanging gunfire at the location before fleeing the scene in separate vehicles.
The boy and a 29-year-old woman received graze wounds, while a 26-year-old man was shot in the upper right torso. The victims were taken to a local hospital by private vehicle and all three were listed in stable condition.
