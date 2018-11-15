The man accused of gunning down a prominent Black Lives Matter activist in New Orleans earlier this year was indicted for murder Thursday, Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office said.

Roosevelt Iglus, 27, is charged with second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and obstruction of justice in a homicide in the shooting death of 32-year-old Muhiyidin Moye, a Charleston, South Carolina native and Black Lives Matter activist best known for leaping over a barricade and wrestling a Confederate battle flag from a man during a Civil War monuments protest in South Carolina in 2017.

Iglus faces a mandatory life prison sentence if convicted of the murder charge, the district attorney's office said. His bond was increased from $350,000 to $600,000 after his indictment was read.

New Orleans police said Moye was riding a bicycle in the 1900 block of Bienville Street just before 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 6 when he was approached by Iglus. Surveillance video shows Iglus tried to knock Moye off the bicycle. When he was unsuccessful, Iglus shot at Moye several times, fatally wounding him.

A Crimestoppers tip helped NOPD detectives identify Iglus as the suspected killer and he was arrested July 24 in the 700 block of Iberville Street.

His warrant does not detail a potential motive for Moye's killing, but a source familiar with the case previously told the Advocate Iglus thought he was shooting at another man.

Before his death, Moye had told friends he was visiting New Orleans to perform community-related work.

