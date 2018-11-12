A 71-year-old man from Pine Grove was killed Monday when he lost control of his vehicle on Interstate 12 in Covington and struck a tree, Louisiana State Police reported.
Michael A. Krause was driving east on Interstate 12 around 10:14 a.m. Monday when he attempted to merge in to another lane, but found another vehicle there, Senior Trooper Dustin Dwight said. Krause swerved and ran off the road.
Krause, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported to a hospital, but died, Dwight said. Investigators do not belive impairment was a factor in the crash, but took blood samples are part of the ongoing investigation.