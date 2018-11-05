A 33-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in his driveway in broad daylight Sunday in the 7th Ward, New Orleans police said in a preliminary report.
The New Orleans Police Department said the victim was in the driveway of his home in the 1800 block of Frenchmen Street about 11:15 a.m. when the suspect walked up and demanded money and pills.
The victim advised the suspect that he didn't have anything, police said, and the robber pulled out a gun and demanded his keys.
He then opened the man's car, searched the inner console, removed his wallet and fled, according to NOPD.
The suspect was described as a black man with a light complexion who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.