Three children — a 12-year-old girl and two boys, ages 9 and 14 — were struck by two unknown males, one armed with a gun, in the 5700 block of Crowder Boulevard in the West Lake Forest neighborhood of eastern New Orleans. The age of the assailants was unknown. The children told police that, at around 12:24 p.m. Friday, the males struck two of the victims, stole a bicycle and then showed them the gun, telling them to stop following him or he would shoot them.

In other matters recently handled by local authorities:

• Man found shot to death at Claiborne and Canal.

At around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, police found a man lying facedown down under the elevated portion of South Claiborne Avenue/Interstate 10. The man was suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

• Teens shot on porch in Central City

Two teenagers, ages 17 and 13, were shot on Friday night while they sat on a porch in the 3200 block of Louisiana Parkway, according to the New Orleans Police Department. They told police that an unknown vehicle pulled up at around 8:30 p.m. and someone within the car began shooting. The boys were left with two graze wounds, on the abdomen of the 13-year-old and the buttocks of the 17-year-old; they were taken to a hospital to be treated.

• Man cut by broken wine glass

After two men argued within a car, a 19-year-old man was cut on both hands by a broken wine glass wielded by the other man. At around 1 p.m. on Friday, the victim pushed the other man out of the car and drove away from the scene of the crime, near the intersection of Convention Center Boulevard and Canal Street in the Central Business District. Police have identified Kendrick Johnson, 20, as a suspect in the incident.

• Man forced to go to ATM, robbed, in Little Woods

A male victim, whose age was not listed in preliminary incident reports, told police that he got off the bus with another man, who forced him at gunpoint to go to an ATM and withdraw money. The man gave the suspect cash and a cell phone and fled, around the 6900 block of Pinebrook Drive in the Little Woods neighborhood of eastern New Orleans. Shortly afterward, police arrested Derris Crayton, 26, who was booked with first-degree robbery and possession of stolen things.

• Woman enters former apartment with key, gets violent

At around 11:45 a.m. on Friday, a 33-year-old woman was slapped and threatened by a woman who used “an old key” to get into her home in the 6300 block of Ransom Street, in the Pines Village neighborhood of eastern New Orleans. The victim told police that the suspect slapped her, damaged property, and grabbed a knife. The victim ran and hid in the bathroom, but the suspect kicked in the bathroom door and tried to choke the victim, who called police. The suspect ran away before police arrived, but police have identified Gailory White, 22, as a suspect.