A New Orleans man accused earlier of burglarizing multiple vehicles on Convention Center Boulevard in early February is now wanted in connection with a fatal shooting two days later in New Orleans' Central Business District.

A warrant has been obtained for Waldale Stanley's arrest on a count of second-degree murder, the New Orleans Police Department said Thursday night.

Police said Stanley, 23, was identified as the gunman in the fatal shooting of Philip Thomas at North Claiborne Avenue and Canal Street on the morning of Feb. 10. Detectives found Thomas lying under the Interstate 10 overpass suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stanley is also wanted in connection to multiple car break-ins in a parking garage in the 900 block of Convention Center Boulevard on Feb. 8. Stanley is accused of stealing a handgun and other items while checking for unlocked cars.

Anyone with information on Thomas' death or Stanley's whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Sasha Tousant at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.