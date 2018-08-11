A woman was killed in a car crash early Saturday morning while pursuing her boyfriend in a high-speed chase, according to a news release from New Orleans Police Department.
The 32-year-old woman and her boyfriend were in an argument at their home when the man left and the woman followed him in her car.
NOPD spokesperson Aaron Looney said in the release that the two cars were driving at a high speed when the woman hit the man's car in the 6000 block of Stars and Stripes Boulevard. The woman's car then veered toward the middle ground, hitting a palm tree and a light pole,, Looney said.
NOPD received a call about the crash around 2:18 a.m.
The woman was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The man driving the other car was taken in for questioning and testing for impairment, police say. His car, a dark-colored Infiniti Coupe, suffered minimal damage.