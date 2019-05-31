A Bourbon Street daiquiri shop worker was shot after an altercation Friday afternoon, the second shooting in just a matter of hours on the same block of the famed New Orleans street.

The shooting was reported in the 200 block of Bourbon Street about 12:24 p.m., the near where a man driving the wrong way and refusing to stop was shot by a Louisiana State Trooper the evening before.

A woman working at the shop was shot in the abdomen and taken to an area hospital in stable condition, NOPD superintendent Shaun Ferguson said. An EMS spokesman said the woman was in her 30s. Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The shooting occurred after a man entered and began arguing with workers. He fled the scene and has not been apprehended. Investigators are canvassing for surveillance footage and witnesses, Ferguson said.

"I'm confident that they will be able to locate and identify this individual but right now this is just an unfortunate incident that we are investigating right now," Ferguson said, adding that it's unknown why he entered the business, whether he knew the workers or what his motives may have been.

A witness told WWL-TV that the shooting occurred after an incident at Mango Mango Daiquiris, located at 201 Bourbon Street.

"The guy came in ... and he kept arguing and cussing a barmaid out and the manager," Jessie Young told WWL-TV. He said she asked him to remove the man, but he had to return to a restaurant he works at in the area.

Young said when he returned he found the woman had been shot.

The shooting comes roughly 15 hours after another non-fatal shooting that involved a state trooper. In that incident a trooper had ordered a driver headed the wrong way up the street to stop their car. The driver continued to accelerate and the trooper opened fire. The driver was hospitalized and was listed in stable condition Thursday evening, according to LSP officials.

The incident marks at least the fourth shooting on Bourbon Street — New Orleans' most famous entertainment street — since February.

