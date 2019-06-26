Man shot in Slidell road rage incident
An afternoon road rage incident Wednesday in Slidell resulted in one man being shot, police said.
Shortly before 2 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Tyler Drive near Gause Boulevard that started when two men engaged each over a road rage incident, police said.
Matthew Ledet, 45, of Slidell, intentionally stopped his SUV on Tyler Drive in front of 71-year-old Benjamin Talton’s truck, police said. Ledet left his SUV and forcefully struck the hood of Talton’s truck, leaving a dent.
Talton then got out of his truck with a gun and confronted Ledet. At some point, Talton fired one shot, which struck Ledet in the arm, police said. The two men then went to a nearby gas station and waited for police to arrive.
Ledet was taken to a hospital. Talton, also of Slidell, was arrested and booked on aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a firearm. Ledet will be booked on disturbing the peace, criminal damage to property and obstruction of a public passage upon his release from the hospital.
1 unaccounted for after duplex fire
A man was unaccounted for after the duplex he lives in caught fire Wednesday, according to the New Orleans Fire Department.
When firefighters arrived at 1812 N. Miro St. about 1 p.m., flames and thick black smoke were coming from the windows of the two-story wood building.
One of the two residents of the upper apartment said he believed the other resident, his nephew, had left home in the morning, but he wasn't sure. Family members were unable to contact the nephew. Fire personnel searched the severely damaged building but did not find him.
The fire was declared under control by 2:12 p.m. Sixteen NOFD units and 44 personnel responded to the blaze.
A neighboring duplex received moderate damage from the fire's heat.
Details released on Tuesday shooting
New Orleans police on Wednesday released details about a shooting in Central City on Tuesday morning.
About 8:30 a.m., a 30-year-old man was leaving his home in the 2400 block of Seventh Street with his mother when a man with a green bandanna over his face shot him and fled in a white four-door sedan with tinted windows, police said.
Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of multiple bullet wounds; he was later listed in stable condition, police said.
2 teens wounded in Desire shooting
A 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were shot while standing in the 3200 block of Piety Street in Desire about 8 p.m. Tuesday, New Orleans police said.
The shooting was done by men who got out of a dark-colored Acura, police said. The boy was grazed in the upper right chest. The girl was shot in the right knee and was in critical condition, police said.
2 shot riding in car on Interstate 10
Two men, ages 24 and 27, were shot while riding in a car on Interstate 10 westbound near the Old Gentilly Road exit about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, New Orleans police said.
Police said at least one person in a silver vehicle that pulled up next to the victims opened fire on them. The victims went to a hospital.
N.O. East incident leaves 1 wounded
Police in New Orleans East said at least one person was hurt during an incident in the 6000 block of Airway Street about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday that was initially reported as a shooting but then reclassified as a battery when officers determined no one was struck by gunfire.
That victim went to a hospital. Police said they were searching for a second person who may have been injured in the incident.
Marrero shooting leads to arrest
A 17-year-old boy was booked on a count of attempted first-degree murder following a shooting in Marrero on Monday, NOLA.com reported.
Logan Jackson is accused of shooting an 18-year-old girl during a drug deal that devolved into a robbery in the 600 block of Jung Boulevard in Marrero, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office Capt. Jason Rivarde said.
Four others, all between the ages of 17 and 19, were booked with conspiring to rob the victim, the website said.
80-year-old woman robbed in Uptown N.O.
An 80-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint by a man who forced open the door of her car in the 6100 block of Annunciation Street, in Uptown, about 6:10 a.m. Wednesday, New Orleans police said.
Central City slaying victim identified
Davante Robertson, 25, was the man who was fatally shot Monday in the 2800 block of Clara Street, in Central City, the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office said Wednesday.
Metairie stabbing leaves man wounded
A man was stabbed at the corner of Division and 18th streets in Metairie about 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. His wounds were not life-threatening.
Teenager shot Wednesday in Desire
A 17-year-old male was shot in the shoulder in the Desire neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
The shooting happened near Pleasure and Piety streets just before 5 p.m. Police said they learned of the shooting when the youth arrived at a hospital seeking treatment for his wound.
NOPD: Man made threats with knife
The NOPD arrested Barry Alfortish, 56, on June 18 in connection with an aggravated assault May 14 in the 4600 block of Gen. de Gaulle Drive, in Algiers.
About 11:15 a.m., a woman entered a Shell gas station and placed some items for purchase on the front counter. Alfortish told her that she had stepped in front of him in line. The two argued and Alfortish threatened to stab her, police said.
Alfortish then left, returned moments later with a knife and again threatened to stab the woman before leaving, police said.