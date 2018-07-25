New Orleans police believe a Black Lives Matter activist from South Carolina was killed early this year in Mid-City by a man who mistook him for someone else, a law enforcement source familiar with the case said Wednesday.

The revelation came a day after Roosevelt Iglus, 26, was booked on a count of second-degree murder in the Feb. 6 slaying of 32-year-old Muhiyidin Elamin Moye, who preferred to be called Muhiyidin d’Baha.

According to police records, multiple neighborhood surveillance cameras recorded Moye riding his bicycle in the 1900 block of Bienville Street about 1:25 a.m. when someone on foot unsuccessfully tried to knock him off his bike.

Moye was pedaling away when the attacker fired at him several times, fatally wounding him, police said. Camera footage then captured a white sport utility vehicle fleeing the scene.

Police Detective Brett Mathes received a call Tuesday from a tipster who described accompanying Iglus the night Moye was slain. The unidentified man agreed to a formal interview and said Iglus, whom he had known for two years, shot and killed Moye.

Mathes and Sgt. Peter Hansche quickly obtained a warrant to arrest Iglus, and he was jailed by late Tuesday night. Iglus was also booked on counts of illegally possessing heroin and amphetamine. He faces mandatory life imprisonment if convicted of murder.

The warrant does not detail a potential motive for Moye’s killing. But the source familiar with the case said all indications are that Iglus thought he was firing at another man.

Iglus’ bail was set at $505,000 during a hearing Wednesday, with Assistant District Attorney Michael Henn noting that the defendant had been on probation in connection with prior drug and gun charges.

Moye gained national attention last year when he leaped over police caution tape and tried to seize a large Confederate battle flag from a protester waving it in downtown Charleston, South Carolina. Video captured his subsequent arrest, which prompted activists to raise $2,000 for Moye's bail, according to news accounts.

He also drew notice when he attended a local government meeting in the Charleston area to call for a community police watchdog board with subpoena power but was removed by officers.

A white supremacist killed nine people at a black church in Charleston in 2015, which prompted then-Mayor Mitch Landrieu to begin a push to take down four Confederate-themed monuments in New Orleans.

Before he was killed, Moye had told friends he was visiting New Orleans to perform community-related work.

The national Black Lives Matter movement that Moye helped lead began in about 2013 to protest the fatal shootings of black people, especially by police.

Man arrested in New Orleans killing of prominent Black Lives Matter activist Muhiyidyn Moye New Orleans police have arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a prominent Black Lives Matter activist in February.