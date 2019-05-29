After thieves evaded an alarmed security system, altered parking lot lights and stole $120,000 worth of tires and rims from Matt Bowers' Chevrolet dealership in Slidell last month, authorities have made one arrest and issued a warrant for another man believed to have been involved.

Eric Summage, 39, was arrested in his home state of Texas on May 9, his identity announced nearly a month after the news of the theft first broke on May 1.

An arrest warrant has also been issued for 34-year-old Riley "Rilo" Richardson of Houston with Slidell police saying more warrants are yet to come.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Summage, of Humble, Texas, was booked on a count of felony theft over $100,000.

The items stolen from Bowers' dealership have not been recovered, police said, though "there will be more" arrests to come, police chief Randy Fandal said.

Authorities said the theft ring has been linked to similar incidents along the I-10 corridor and those involved are believed to be responsible for millions of dollars worth of tire theft.

“One message had been made very, very clear to these individuals: Don’t come to Slidell to commit your crimes,” Fandal said, announcing the arrest.

Fandal credited a "combination of technology and good police work" during the investigation that led detectives to Texas.

Surveillance video of the incident showed two people walking across Bowers' parking lot at 3 a.m. and cutting the locks at a side entrance. A U-Haul truck then pulled up and entered the rear parking lot, leaving about 40 minutes later.

Police were working with U-Haul as part of the investigation.

"We will find you. You will be brought back here," Fandal said at the time. "We've got the cooperation from this community like we've never seen anywhere else."

Police had already identified similar thefts at dealerships in Texas and Oklahoma, Fandal said. Bowers said those thefts were in Denton, Texas and Tulsa, Oklahoma, in areas that are at crossroads with a lot of interstate traffic.

Bowers' name has been in the news several times over the past few months, as he was credited with purchasing billboards criticizing the NFL over the New Orleans Saints' loss in the NFC Championship game, as well as being the man behind a hat worn by PGA golfer Jason Dufner in last week's Zurich Classic that read "Saints Got Robbed."

+10 Slidell woman surprised with car after officer discovers she walks 6 miles to work Anita Singleton hasn’t owned a car for 10 years and walks to her job as a Walmart cashier on days that she can’t find a ride.

Last week he responded to news reports of a Slidell woman who walked 6 miles to her job as a Wal-Mart cashier and offered to give her a free car. He coordinated with Slidell Police and she got the keys to a new SUV later that day.

Bowers, very active on social media, immediatly took to his Twitter account to share a video of The Clash's hit "I fought the law," the lyrics of which continue: "And the law won." In a similar vein, Bowers made a specific promise to the tire thieves at shortly after the incident.

"From my standpoint we're not going to stop pursuing these individuals until I'm taking a selfie in front of them as they're making their perp walk," Bowers said. "And I'll put it on Twitter when it's done."

Golfer Jason Dufner rocks 'Saints Got Robbed' hat at Zurich Classic, from same man behind billboards Even a trip around the golf course is enough to remind New Orleans sports fans of one widely held truth: "Saints got robbed."

Check back for updates.