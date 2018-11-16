Three men have turned themselves in after warrants were issued following an allegedly racially charged attack on Decatur Street earlier this month.

The three men -- Matthew Adam Vining, Stone Michael Linden, and Bobby Lee McCollister, all 23 years old -- surrendered to police Friday, the report said.

Police obtained arrest warrants for the three men and identified them publicly on Tuesday.

After racially charged attack on Decatur Street, police identify suspects New Orleans police have obtained arrest warrants for three men believed to be responsible for a racially charged attack that happened earlier …

The incident occurred about 3:50 a.m. on Nov. 4. The victim of the attack was reportedly driving his car in the 1400 block of Decatur Street when he came to a stop because Vining, Linden and McCollister were standing in the street and refusing to move, police said.

When the victim blew his horn in attempt to gain their attention so they would move, they then allegedly approached his car and started shouting racial slurs, police said.

At that point, the victim got out of his car armed with a stick, police said, and the three men began to attack him, striking him with closed fists, brass knuckles and a beer bottle to the head.

The victim fell to the ground and lost consciousness, police said.

Vining and Linden will be charged with second degree aggravated battery. McCollister will be charged with aggravated battery.