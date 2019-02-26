The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after an apparent exchange on gunfire in Abita Springs Monday afternoon.
The shooting incident was reported about 4 p.m. near the Abita Nursery Subdivision.
Investigators responded to the intersection of Success and Pansy streets where evidence of the gunfire was collected. Both people involved in the shooting had left the scene before deputies arrived and no one is believed to have been injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call 985-726-7839 or 985-898-2338 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.