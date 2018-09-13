Two teen boys and a 17-year-old were booked on multiple counts after a vehicle stop led to chase that ended with an officer shooting a passenger, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.

The arrests came after a vehicle stop in the Eden Isles subdivision south of Slidell. When a deputy discovered that a vehicle was stolen, the driver of the vehicle gave chase. Deputies said the driver "accelerated towards a deputy who had exited his vehicle."

"At this time, the deputy fired his service weapon in the direction of the vehicle, striking a passenger," according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office press release.

Kendrick Neveaux, the lone adult, injured by the gunfire and hospitalized. He was later booked on multiple counts after his release from the hospital, including conspiracy to commit theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm and resisting an officer.

The two teen boys in the vehicle were not identified. One, a 16-year-old from Marrero, was booked with aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated criminal damage, attempted first degree murder and conspiracy to commit theft of a motor vehicle.

The other juvenile, a 15-year-old from New Orleans, was booked with conspiracy to commit theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm and resisting an officer.

All three were booked with marijuana possession.

Portions of Moonraker Drive and Eden Isles Blvd. were closed for more than an hour Tuesday while deputies investigated.

No deputies were injured during the incident, though some police cruisers were damaged during the pursuit.

Deputies said they found a firearm equipped with a laser sight inside the vehicle, but there is no mention in the press release about any of the teens attempting to use it.

The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated as more details become available.