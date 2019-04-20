The New Orleans Police Department detectives were investigating two business robberies from late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
In the first incident, three men, all armed with black handguns, robbed the Shell Magnolia Discount Store, 3054 General De Gaulle Drive on Friday at around 11 p.m. Two of the men went behind the counter, forced the clerk to open the register and fled with an undisclosed amount of money and several other items.
At around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, three men robbed LeRoux’s Soulfood and Seafood, 7118 Downman Rd. According to the NOPD, one suspect put a gun to a cashier’s head and demanded money; the cashier complied and the suspects fled in a white SUV from the restaurant, which is located in the Pines Village neighborhood of eastern New Orleans.