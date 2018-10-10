Police say a teacher at Thomas Jefferson High School in Gretna who was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of grabbing a 17-year-old female student's behind last year made inappropriate sexual comments to multiple students.

Gretna Police Chief Arthur Lawson said Wednesday that investigators have not found any evidence of consensual sexual activity between Kim Minor, a social studies teacher and baseball coach, and a student — only unwanted and inappropriate comments and contact.

That alleged contact included unwanted hugs and kissing girls on their foreheads, but police have yet to identify any victims of such behavior.

The incidents included "comments about their physique, their body, their buttocks. One comment was made at a dinner, when Mr. Minor was served his food, (that) he didn't want to eat unless a certain person was on the plate," Lawson said.

"He would be on the second floor of the school and holler down to a female student who was downstairs about how she looked beautiful, how she was sexy and how ‘maybe one day I'll marry you,’ ” said Lawson.

Police began investigating Minor, 60, when the Jefferson Parish School Board obtained a social media feed of students commenting on him and accusing him of making sexual comments.

Lawson said the comments were made over a period of years and that some students who were targets or have firsthand knowledge of the comments have graduated.

He said police are hoping the single count filed against Minor will encourage any others to come forward, wherever they are. He also urged parents to talk to their children to see if they have been subjected to any inappropriate activity.

"This does not seem like it was an isolated incident," Lawson said. "We feel like there are other students who are out there who have not come forward in a fear that maybe there was no type of action that was going to be taken in these incidents. So we're asking, naturally, any students or former students ... to contact our agency so we can interview them."

Minor is accused of prohibited sexual contact between an educator and a student. He was booked and later released on $1,000 bail.

Lawson said Minor, who is listed as a resident of the English Turn community, formerly taught in the Orleans Parish school system.

In Louisiana, it is illegal for an educator to engage in sexual activity with a student, even if the student is old enough to consent to sexual activity.

Lawson said Minor's alleged behavior occurred at the school as well as at off-campus activities. Investigators have heard multiple stories of Minor commenting on students being beautiful or sexy, and Lawson said a current student told investigators that Minor started making comments to her toward the end of the last school year.

Minor eventually asked for hugs and then said he wished he could kiss her, police said. One time, when the student went to Minor's classroom to ask a question, he told her, "Your butt looks good," and grabbed it, police said.

Lawson said Minor was put on paid administrative leave by the school system even before the Gretna police got involved.

He said police have found no evidence yet that Minor was using social media to communicate with students, only that students were discussing his behavior on it.

Staff writer Emma Discher contributed to this report.