A 38-year-old man is wanted on multiple counts in the Oct. 29, 2018 fatal shooting of rapper Young Greatness at an Elysian Fields Avenue Waffle House, New Orleans police said Tuesday.

Donald Reaux, 38, faces charges of obstruction of justice, conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice and accessory to second-degree murder, police said in a Tuesday press release. Investigators believe Reaux was involved in the homicide of the 34-year-old rapper, born Theodore Jones.

+2 Rapper 'Young Greatness' shot, killed outside New Orleans Waffle House New Orleans rapper "Young Greatness," known for his 2015 breakout single "Moolah," was shot and killed outside a Elysian Fields Waffle House.

Police found the rapper suffering from a gunshot wound at 1:35 a.m. at the restaurant, located in the 2900 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. He died on the scene.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Brett Mathes at (504) 658-5300 or anonymously call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.