Macy Skipper, a 24-year-old woman killed Saturday night in Central City, was a young mother who “worked her life” for her 3-year-old daughter, a great-aunt said Sunday.
After numerous social media posts in memory of Skipper went up Sunday morning, her great-aunt, Michele Jordan, confirmed that Skipper was the woman killed in a double shooting about 8 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Magnolia Street.
According to New Orleans police, a man was walking into an apartment "when a white car pulled up and started shooting at him." Skipper and another woman, 27, were struck by bullets and taken to University Medical Center, where Skipper died.
“That was my niece — my great-niece. And anything I asked her to do she was there. Right there by me,” Jordan said.
Skipper had just started working as a server at Café Du Monde’s Riverwalk location on May 1, co-owner Jay Roman said, and like so many who knew Skipper, those at the business were shocked by the news Sunday.
“In her short time with the company she became a valued asset and respected member of our crew,” Roman said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones tonight.”
It’s not the first time Skipper’s family has had to deal with sudden tragedy. Jordan said her own son was killed in the same area of Central City.
Skipper’s grandmother, now in her 90s, feels like she’s “losing all her grandkids,” Jordan said, with the family distraught on Sunday.
Jordan also said Skipper's daughter, Malaysia, knows something is wrong, since she keeps dialing her mother's number on the phone but "Mommy won't answer."
On social media, grief over the news extended beyond family, with Rich Anderson — who taught Skipper at Laurel Elementary School — saying, “This is a hard one right here. Never thought I would be putting R.I.P. in front your name.”
She later attended Walter L. Cohen High School, Jordan said.
Skipper is survived by her daughter, her parents, her grandmother, three brothers and three sisters, according to Jordan.
“She had a heart,” Jordan added. “She was there to help everybody.”
Police did not release the condition of the other woman shot in Saturday’s incident.
Police also have not named a suspect or suggested a motive.