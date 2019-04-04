Speaking calmly several hours after two parents were stabbed while leaving a New Orleans church's daycare, its head pastor urged its community "continue to pray."

Page Brooks was speaking outside Canal Street Church, where a man and a woman were stabbed after dropping their children off inside about 8:40 a.m. He said of the situation: "it's disturbing," but reassured that no children were ever in harm's way.

A woman, whom the NOPD said is believed to have a "mental disturbance," ran from the scene in the 4300 block of Canal Street but was arrested minutes later.

"Once the incident happened many of our teachers went ahead and locked down their individual doors on the inside," he said. “The kids were safe. Most of them had no idea what was happening at all.”

Brooks said he did not witness the incident, but a staff member had just opened the front door after the initial attack took place. The injured woman ran toward the door yelling "help," and went inside, at which point the staff member alerted authorities.

She was later transported by EMS to University Medical Center with wounds to the neck and back where she was listed in critical condition. The man, who was walking out at the same time, suffered a wound to his arm and was treated on scene.

The church's ti't Krewe nursery offers classes for children as young as infants and up to 4 years old. There is no on-site security, but the exterior doors are locked throughout the day and staff members monitor the building.

Brooks said the daycare has an enrollment of over 40 children and was closed Thursday after the incident. Parents were called quickly to reassure them all the children were safe, but the attack left many of the church's staff and community unsettled.

“We have a very close relationship with all the parents that have our kids here. It’s very much like a family, a very tight-knit community," Brooks said. "So I think it’s been very disturbing just in the sense of kind of that broken safety that sometimes we think we enjoy – even in the city – but especially just for the parents … that’s been hard on our community.”

Brooks continued: “Certainly for me as a pastor it’s disturbing because we do want the church to be a place of safety and peace for anybody that comes up. And this is a lot that tension that we have here in the city when, regretfully, things like this that happen.”

The multi-cultural church bills its community as seeking to be "a mosaic of God's people in Jesus Christ" and "seeks to represent the community," its website says.

Brooks said he had not seen the woman allegedly behind the attack, but had seen a woman in the neighborhood matching her description. Beside the attack, the woman had no connection to the church, he said. Police have not yet identified the woman taken into custody.

“The best thing we can do is simply, continue to pray," he said. "Pray for the victims, pray for this perpetrator – whatever her condition is – and certainly continue to pray for our city as we try to make it better”