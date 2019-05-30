Orleans Parish grand jurors on Thursday handed up a second-degree murder charge against a man accused of fatally stabbing his father’s stepbrother at a home in the French Quarter on Feb. 6, District Leon Cannizzaro’s office said.

Morgan Rothe-Skinner, 26, faces mandatory life imprisonment if convicted of murdering Daniel Magrini, 52.

In separate cases, grand jurors also charged a man suspected of kidnapping and raping an Indiana woman visiting the French Quarter last year as well as another man who is accused of a fatal shooting near the end of a second-line parade in Central City on Feb. 17, according to Ken Daley, a spokesman for Cannizzaro.

In the Rothe-Skinner case, New Orleans police arrested him after 911 operators received a call from his paternal grandmother, Katherine Magrini, who described being held hostage in her home on Burgundy Street at knifepoint after Rothe-Skinner killed her stepson, Daniel Magrini.

Katherine Magrini, who needed a wheelchair to move around following an earlier leg injury, told police her grandson had pushed her to the ground and twisted her arms before she managed to escape and called police.

Rothe-Skinner surrendered after briefly barricading himself inside the home when officers arrived to investigate the 911 call. Police later found Margini’s corpse rolled up in a rug wrapped around a bloodied bedsheet in a rear apartment.

In addition to murder, grand jurors charged him with kidnapping his grandmother and obstructing justice.

Since his arrest, an attorney for Rothe-Skinner has asserted that doctors at New Orleans’ jail determined he was “seriously mentally” and “a probable schizophrenic” while treating him with an antipsychotic medication.

A detective later testified at a bail hearing that Rothe-Skinner claimed that Magrini had drugged him the day of the killing and had raped him on previous occasions.

That detective contended she found no evidence Rothe-Skinner had been drugged by Magrini and wasn’t allowed to answer a question about her opinion on the credibility of the rape claim.

Rothe-Skinner remains jailed on a $500,000 bond.

In the other cases:

• Kenneth Barber, 40, faces three counts of first-degree rape and a charge of second-degree kidnapping after authorities say he tracked down a woman who rebuffed his advances at a Bourbon Street bar and grabbed her by her hair near the foot of Canal Street in mid-October.

After trying to drag her across some nearby railroad tracks, he allegedly beat and repeatedly raped her before leaving with her cellphone. A passerby outside Harrah’s Casino helped her call 911, Cannizzaro’s office said.

The State Police crime lab matched DNA from a sexual assault examination performed on the woman to a sample collected from Barber following an unrelated drug arrest in Mississippi, Cannizzaro’s office said. Authorities arrested Barber in Shreveport as the suspect in the attack on the woman at the center of the case, and he was later transferred to New Orleans.

He would face life imprisonment if convicted of first-degree rape, and the kidnapping charge could carry between five and 40 years.

He’s been in jail in lieu of $150,000 bail in the rape charge, but no bail was set on the kidnapping charge.

• Norman Lee, 24, faces charges of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and being a felon in possession of a firearm in the deadly shooting of 34-year-old Clarence Mitchell.

Mitchell was killed in the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Lee became a suspect after arriving at a hospital for treatment of a bullet wound to his right foot within a pair of hours after Mitchell’s death. Lee’s clothes matched those worn by the gunman in the case, who was recorded on a surveillance camera, authorities said.

Man booked in deadly shooting Sunday in Central City was wounded by gunfire himself, NOPD says In what may have been a shootout hours before the one that erupted Sunday night on Canal Street, a man shot another man to death while being w…

Lee's shoes also allegedly matched imprints left on a bloody trail near the shooting that led to shrubs where a gun was hidden. Ballistics testing matched the gun to bullet casings at the scene of Mitchell’s killing, Cannizzaro’s office said.

Lee has been in jail in lieu of $400,000 bail since the day after the shooting. He would face mandatory life imprisonment if convicted of murder.