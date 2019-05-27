Children from Andrew H. Wilson Charter School in Broadmoor have been mourning since early Saturday, when word began to spread that Wilson’s middle-school dean, Reginald Field, had been gunned down in a neutral ground in the 7th Ward around 12:11 a.m. Saturday.

Field, who served as athletic director and dean, was considered an integral part of Wilson’s steep academic growth after it was taken over by the InspireNola network in 2015. He routinely checked in with teachers all through the schools and was constantly on the phone with parents, to help children get beyond behavior problems and achieve academically.

“He made it so easy on us,” said principal Lee Green. “We could focus on instruction.”

Field, 50, was one of three sons raised by a single mother in public housing in New Jersey. A natural athlete, he earned a full track scholarship to Cheyney University at Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and began working in education, first in alternative schools in Philadelphia and in New Orleans. He served as a coach at Martin Behrman Charter in Algiers before he was recruited to work in Memphis. But InspireNola CEO Jamar McNeely recruited Field back to New Orleans to help with the transformation of Wilson.

McKneely called Field "an incredible person who cared deeply for his students and for his community."

At the school, he was known for being firm but also kind, said Wilson teacher Miesha Jackson, recalling how many times he went into his own pocket to buy jerseys or trophies for children whose parents couldn’t pay extracurricular fees.

On Saturday, Wilson students circulated a meme containing Mr. Field’s favorite lines. In the hallways, he’d nip horseplay in the bud. “No play fighting,” he’d say. In the cafeteria, all he had to say was “No table hopping,” to anyone moving around too much.

More than anything else, he tried to instill a sense of pride in Wilson and the school culture he’d help to create. “We got something,” he’d tell students every day at the morning meeting.

Paramedics pronounced Field, 50, dead on the scene in what Wilson students and staff alike described as an explicable tragedy.

Though Field had just left a popular live-music spot, Bullet’s Sports Bar at 2441 A.P. Tureaud Ave., the owner, Rollins “Bullet” Garcia, Sr. said that he saw no evidence of an altercation within his establishment before Field left.

Wilson students, families and staff will gather at 4 p.m. Wednesday to memorialize their beloved dean in the neutral ground where Field died on Saturday morning.