A 21-year-old man sought in the shooting of a Gentilly Subway owner last November was recently arrested in California, according to a release from the Orleans Parish DA's office.

Lavar Butler was indicted Thursday on charges of second degree murder and felon in the possession of a firearm nearly eight months after 51-year-old Adnan Alasar was fatally shot outside his restaurant in the 2100 block of Caton Street.

+2 'Happened so fast': Gentilly Subway manager tearfully recalls robbery that left her boss dead A West Bank husband and father of three was shot to death at his Subway restaurant in Gentilly on Wednesday night during a robbery attempt, on…

Butler was identified as a suspect after the shooting, which occurred Dec. 6 about 7:12 p.m. He was suspected to have fled to Houston, police said. Butler in June was arrested in Los Angeles, where he remains jailed and awaiting extradition to New Orleans.

Video surveillance showed the robbery attempt and eventual shooting, which began inside the Subway and ended outside. Alasar was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was transported to an area hospital, where he eventually died.

Butler's bond was set at more than $1 million.

Before being implicated in Alasar's killing, Butler billed himself on social media as an independent rapper. The lyrics of one of his songs mentions how quick he is to pull "a tool" — slang for a gun.

A Facebook page under the name "Lavar 'Coke Boy' Butler" — containing pictures of a man resembling the one arrested in Alasar's killing — displayed a number of messages discussing the concept of hustling to make money and the rigors of trying to succeed in the music business.

Gretna family mourns patriarch after killing at his Gentilly Subway: 'He was a good man' A West Bank family's patriarch was shot to death at his Subway restaurant in Gentilly on Wednesday night, according to officials and his relatives.

Suspect named in fatal shooting of Gentilly Subway owner Adnan Alasar New Orleans police have identified the man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a Subway restaurant owner in Gentilly Wednesday.

In other matters recently handled by local authorities:

• Jared Helton, 20, was booked Thursday in connection with a shooting in Algiers that injured an 8-year-old boy early Sunday.

The shooting happened about 12:20 a.m. in the 3600 block of Garden Oaks Drive. The victim was hit in the back but survived. Police booked Helton with aggravated battery by shooting and obstruction of justice.

• Ranata Jackson, 37, is wanted on allegations that she stole a gun from a person in the 2200 block of Westbend Parkway in Algiers on May 17, New Orleans police said.

• Donchell Jones, 34, is wanted on allegations that she struck a man in one of his arms with scissors during an argument in the 3800 block of South Robertson Street in the Milan neighborhood on Wednesday, New Orleans police said.

• St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office deputies on Wednesday jailed a 31-year-old man in connection with a shooting that wounded two others in Reserve last month, according to officials.

The attack was about 2 p.m. on June 27 and left a 49-year-old woman with a bullet wound to the calf as well as 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Both victims were taken to an Ochsner medical facility in LaPlace for treatment.

Investigators said they later learned Brown had been involved in a fight with a group of people when he pulled a gun out and fired it at random people on the scene.

He faces counts of attempted-second degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal use of weapons. He remained in custody Thursday in lieu of $340,000 bail.

• New Orleans police said Thursday that Jennifer Lynn Todd, 44, is wanted on allegations that she "embezzled" a large amount of cash from an unidentified business in the French Market. The case was reported June 11, police said.

• New Orleans police on Thursday said they jailed Rhondika Bull, 35, and Henry Tillman, 33, on allegations that Bull punched another woman and that both suspects fired guns at that woman's car as she drove away during an argument at the corner of North Claiborne Avenue and Laharpe Street in the 7th Ward on June 17. Police said they arrested the suspects in New Orleans East on Wednesday.

• The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday said it is requesting the public's help in finding a woman suspected of walking into Goody's Cafe on Belle Chasse Highway near Gretna posing as a new employee and stealing cash on July 15.

The woman is believed to be in her mid-20's, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and has a tattoo reading "RIP Little" on her left forearm. The Sheriff's Office said she was wearing a Wendy's uniform and an orange headscarf with what appeared to be prescription eyeglasses. She provided the apparently fake name of "Keasha Baker," the Sheriff's Office said. Anyone with information can call Detective Ronald Calcagno at 504-364-5985.

• An Orleans Parish grand jury handed up an indictment against two men who are accused of roles in a revenge killing in Gentilly in April.

Christopher Patterson, 48, and Gerald Barnes, 29, are charged with second degree murder in connection with the Easter Sunday killing of Alfred Johnson IV. They face life imprisonment if convicted.

Authorities believe that Patterson and several family members set out to attack Johnson because they believed that Johnson had assaulted Patterson’s daughter the previous day.

Officials say that Barnes shot and hit Johnson. But Johnson returned fire and wounded a relative in Patterson’s car, authorities said.

Johnson died at a hospital.

• A 40-year-old Kenner man received a 10-year prison sentence on Thursday after previously pleading guilty to throwing a Molotov cocktail at an apartment building in LaPlace and setting fire to the structure, the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Orleans said.

The attack to which Ryan Scott pleaded guilty occurred on Aug. 13, 2017. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Lance Africk.

• New Orleans police reported that a man was stabbed twice while arguing with another man at the corner of South Galvez Street and Tulane Avenue about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. Paramedics took the victim to a nearby hospital.

• New Orleans police investigated robberies at gunpoint in the 3000 block of Royal Street in Bywater about 1 p.m. Wednesday and in the 7500 block of Avalon Way in New Orleans East about 6 a.m. Thursday. The victim in the first case was a 41-year-old woman, and in the second case it was a 74-year-old man.

Staff writers Jeffrey Nowak, Ramon Antonio Vargas and Matt Sledge compiled this report.