A sex offender roundup in Orleans and Jefferson parishes resulted in 26 fugitive sex offenders taken in to custody and more than 90 compliance checks of homes, the U.S. Marshals Service said Tuesday.
The initiative, named Operation Boo-Dat because it's based around Halloween, started on Oct. 10 and ended Tuesday. The U.S. Marshals Service in New Orleans and multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the effort.
One man who was arrested during the initiative this year had been arrested during the same operation last year, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Chad Blair Downing, a tier three sex offender, was arrested on Halloween morning on an active Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office warrant for failure to register as a sex offender and a second warrant related to a stolen vehicle. Officials found Downing living near a lower ninth ward elementary school, where he had been living unregistered for several weeks.
Last year, Downing was arrested in City Park for failure to register as a sex offender and possession of cocaine, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. He was convicted on both charged earlier this year.
"This operation was a resounding success in large part because of the tremendous collaboration between our state and local law enforcement partners," U.S. Marshal Scott Illing said. "Many of these arrests were a direct result of the tremendous community involvement and outstanding support we continually receive from our friends at Crimestoppers Greater New Orleans."