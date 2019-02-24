Two women were stabbed and attacked with a baseball bat during an altercation in the Seventh Ward Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Police Department said.
The incident occurred around 1:16 p.m. in the 1900 block of Hope Street when a 48-year-old woman and two juveniles pulled up to the location, hopped out of a car and stabbed a 30-year-old woman.
The second victim, a 31-year-old woman, tried to intervene and was also stabbed and hit with a baseball bat by the suspects. Police said the victims reported knowing the suspects.
The conditions of the victims are not known.