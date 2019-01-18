New Orleans police on Friday arrested a man accused of shooting two people in Algiers on Christmas, killing one and wounding another.
Damyia McInnis, 28, faces counts of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder following the slaying of Leon Bush and the wounding of a woman whose name has not been released.
The shooting in question occurred at the corner of Gen. Meyer Avenue and Casimier Street about 5:20 p.m. Bush was struck multiple times and died at the scene. The woman was hit in the leg and taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police stopped short of saying exactly how they linked McInnis to the case. He was arrested at a home in the police district that patrols areas such as Gentilly and then taken to jail, police said.
He would be sentenced to life in prison if eventually convicted of murder.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• New Orleans police have arrested three men accused of stealing a backpack from a cyclist at gunpoint last year, officials said Friday.
Shomra Christophe, 18; Keyon Doby, 19; and Antonio Collins, 20, each face one count of armed robbery in connection with the case.
The robbery in question occurred about 8:55 p.m. Oct. 7 in the 4900 block of Perrier Street in Uptown, when a cyclist noticed three people in a car were following him. The cyclist went to the side of the road, and the car pulled alongside him. A man stepped out of the back of the car, pointed a gun at the cyclist, and demanded his backpack, who surrendered the bag, police said.
The robbers fled. Police didn’t say how they linked Christophe, Doby and Collins to the case, but detective later obtained a warrant to arrest them.
Police captured Christophe on Jan. 8, and the other two were arrested on Thursday.
• The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office identified the man killed in the 8700 block of Birch Street in the Leonidas neighborhood on Wednesday as Darren Isom, 59.
• New Orleans municipal officials are using Wisner Foundation grant money to buy guns back from city residents from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at New Hope Baptist Church, 1807 Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way in Central City.
Each qualifying, participating resident will receive $500, though multiple weapons can be disposed of.
Guns must be in a bag or case and in working condition. They must also be provided by an Orleans Parish resident. A photo ID is not required, but proof of residency is.
Only personal weapons are being accepted. They must not be issued by any public agencies.
Gun locks will be available at the event, officials said.
• Andrew Breaux, 26, was arrested on allegations that he pointed a gun at a security guard who ordered him out of a bar in the 500 block of Bourbon Street in the French Quarter about 1:45 a.m. Thursday, New Orleans police said Friday.
Breaux faces counts of aggravated assault, illegal possession of a firearm inside of an establishment selling alcoholic beverages, negligent carrying of a concealed handgun and criminal trespassing, police said.
• About 9:10 p.m. Thursday in the 7700 block of Read Boulevard in New Orleans East, a woman told investigators she was sexually assaulted by a man she knew, police said.
• Two men stole a wallet from a 36-year-old man holding groceries and standing at the corner of Franklin Avenue and North Derbigny Street on the edge of St. Roch about 9:45 p.m. Thursday, New Orleans police said. The men pulled up in a car – one of them put the victim in a headlock and demanded his wallet, which the victim handed to the second man, police said. The robbers fled in their car.
• A man snatched the purse of a 42-year-old woman waiting at the bus stop at the corner of Alabo Street and St. Claude Avenue in the Lower 9th Ward about 9:50 p.m. Thursday, New Orleans police said. The man ran away.