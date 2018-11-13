Federal prosecutors have filed a motion to proceed with the trial of a St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office captain who shot himself last week and is unable to come to court because of grave injuries.

U.S. District Judge Ivan Lemelle said prosecutors hope to keep trying Capt. Andre Dominick and two co-defendants on civil rights charges in connection with the 2014 jail death of an inmate who suffered from a rare blood disorder.

Dominick, 58, remains in an intensive care unit at University Medical Center with a chest wound.

Lemelle gave defense attorneys for Dominick and his two co-defendants until the end of Tuesday to file briefs opposing the government's request. They seem poised to argue that Dominick's absence and media coverage will improperly influence the jury.

Prosecutors accuse Dominick of failing to obtain medication for 19-year-old inmate Nimali Henry despite warnings that she suffered from a deadly condition called TTP. Deputies Lisa Vaccarella and Debra Becnel are accused of ignoring her pleas for help as she deteriorated over her 10 days in the jail.

In addition to those federal civil rights charges, all three defendants are accused of lying to the FBI after Henry's death.

In a sign of the importance that prosecutors place on the case, U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser attended the hearing in person and huddled with other lawyers during a conference at the judge's bench.

Dominick was being prepared for a fifth surgery after shooting himself on Thursday night, according to his lawyer, Paul Fleming.

"With that said, he is doing better, believe it or not, so I don't think he'll pass," Fleming told the judge.

However, Fleming does expect his client to be unavailable for weeks at the least. The defense attorney said he visited his client in the hospital on Saturday. Dominick was in and out of consciousness, according to Fleming.

Lemelle said that if he grants the government's motion, he will have to hold further hearings on whether the jury has become aware of news coverage of the suicide attempt.

One juror has already acknowledged having "inappropriate contact," Lemelle said, "and there may be others."

The judge groused about a statement from Sheriff James Pohlmann on Friday confirming the nature of the shooting.

"Certainly he has to understand that the judicial process can be infected in a bad way with inappropriate comments, and that to me was an inappropriate comment," Lemelle said.