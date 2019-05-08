One person is dead and three others are injured in three separate shootings in New Orleans Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Police Department said.
A double shooting in Mid-City New Orleans was reported around 9:51 p.m. in the 2700 block of Cleveland Avenue. Police said two victims were found at the scene with gunshot wounds and taken to an area hospital for treatment. There, one of the victims died of their injuries.
Earlier in the night, a man was shot in the 2000 block of St. Anthony Street in the Seventh Ward, reported by police just before 9 p.m.
About 20 minutes later, police reported a second shooting that injured a man in Algiers. The man was found in the 2000 block of Hendee Street suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the buttocks.
