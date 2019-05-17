A man was found fatally shot in a car near a major intersection in Metairie on Friday night, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jason Rivarde said the victim was found after he had been fatally shot at the corner of Causeway Boulevard and North Interstate 10 Service Road about 10:50 p.m.
The victim’s identity wasn’t immediately available. Rivarde said there was no information immediately available about suspects or a potential motive in the case.
An off-duty Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled up to the victim’s car following the shooting and reported the slaying to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, said Blake Arcuri, the Orleans sheriff’s general counsel.
A pregnant woman who was in the slain man’s car at the time of the shooting apparently flagged down the off-duty Orleans deputy, Arcuri said. She did not appear to be wounded by the gunfire, said Arcuri, citing information from his agency’s off-duty deputy.
No other details were immediately available.