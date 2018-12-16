New Orleans Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a woman early Sunday morning as a homicide. The woman was shot around 5:14 a.m. in New Orleans East on Lake Forest Boulevard near Bullard Avenue, NOPD said in a press release.
Seventh District officers responded to a call about an incident in a grassy area on the side of the road, where they found a woman facedown and unresponsive. Officers say they saw gunshot wounds on her body.
EMS gave medical care to the woman, NOPD says, and she was later pronounced dead on the scene.
More details to come.