Police made an arrest in connection with a bomb threat that prompted the evacuation of a Canal Street hotel on Sunday, New Orleans court records show.
Harry Armstrong, 53, faces one count each of communicating false arson information as well as simple battery following the incident.
Armstrong told authorities there was a bomb in a car in the parking garage of Canal Place, which is attached to the Westin Hotel, NOLA.com reported. He also allegedly grabbed the throat of a woman who was evacuating, the website said.
Police said they swept the property, found no bomb, and deemed Armstrong’s threat unfounded.
Armstrong remained behind bars Wednesday in lieu of $25,000. If convicted of communicating false arson information, he could face up to 15 years in prison.