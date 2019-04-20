Three people were rescued from a disabled boat on Friday night in Seven Dollar Bay south of Hopedale, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
The boaters used their VHF radio to call for help. A Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued them around 6:15 p.m.
“The three people were able to call for help because they had a working VHF radio aboard their vessel,” said Lt. Cmdr. Brian Ward, an aircraft commander from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans, in a statement. “If you’re going out on the water, be prepared. Boating safety equipment, including a VHF-radio, could potentially save your life.”
They were taken to University Medical Center New Orleans in stable condition.