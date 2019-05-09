The Mid-City couple shot while attempting to intervene in a brazen car burglary Wednesday has been identified.

Multiple sources confirmed to The Advocate that the woman killed in the shooting was Zelda Townsend, 63, who worked as a security guard. The man was identified as Danny Townsend, 54, the owner of a barber shop in the area called Danny's Divine Designs.

Zelda Townsend had worked as a private security guard for New Orleans Federal Credit Union on Canal Street, and was previously employed by Arthur Ashe Charter School in Gentilly.

Few other details were immediately available.

A Facebook page of Danny Townsend indicated that he had previously worked for Marion Abramson High School in New Orleans East, which has been closed since Hurricane Katrina. His Mid-City barber shop has been open since at least 2014.

“Last night for this city, along with one of our residents who lost his wife, this is real," New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said addressing the incident. "He lost his wife. A daughter lost her mother, and it’s senseless.”

Stunned family members had begun to arrive at the scene Thursday afternoon. The barber shop is located in the 200 block of S. Broad Street, just feet from where the shooting occurred.

Police said one of the victims exchanged gunfire with the shooter, 17-year-old Emanuel Pipkins, who was identified as the suspect when he arrived at an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. He was arrested and booked on a count of second degree murder.

Police are also looking for others involved in the burglary.

The incident began when a car alarm of one of the victims sounded about 9:50 p.m. in the 2700 block of Cleveland Avenue. The Townsends went outside and saw a boy they didn’t know inside the car.

The pair attempted to keep the boy in the car until police arrived, but after exchanging gunfire he fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.

The Townsends were taken to University Medical Center, where Zelda was pronounced dead after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Danny Townsend was shot in the arm, police said.

Cantrell was joined by New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson at a Thursday morning press conference to address what they said is a trend of spiking juvenile crime across New Orleans. Ferguson implored parents to be accountable for their children's actions.

“We should be holding ourselves accountable. This should not be happening to anyone," Ferguson said.

Cantrell echoed those sentiments, while detailing the city's plans to attack the issue.

