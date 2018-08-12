The New Orleans Police Department and St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting early Saturday afternoon near the parish line in the 6400 block of North Claiborne Avenue.
According to New Orleans police, a 26-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were driving on North Claiborne Avenue into St. Bernard Parish when they stopped at a red light and someone opened fire into their vehicle. Both the man and woman were shot multiple times, police said in a preliminary offense log.
They were transported to area hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately known.
Police responded to the shooting shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday.