Fordham University officials apologized this month for allowing a priest who appeared on the Archdiocese of New Orleans’ list of suspected child-abusing clergy to live at an on-campus nursing home before he died.

Fordham’s school newspaper, The Ram, reported Wednesday that university spokesman Bob Howe called the decision to house the Rev. Cornelius Carr “a lapse … that will not be repeated.”

“It is the university’s duty to ensure the safety of its students, faculty and staff, and while we don’t believe any members of the Fordham community have been placed at risk by Father Carr’s presence, it is inappropriate to house him in proximity to a college campus” or a nearby high school, Howe told The Ram.

Howe didn’t immediately comment when contacted by The New Orleans Advocate on Thursday.

According to the school paper, Howe said the New York City university was unaware of Carr’s status as a suspected child abuser until The Ram asked about him recently.

Carr served in posts across the U.S. during his career in the priesthood, including Jesuit High School in Mid-City from 1977 to 1980.

He was accused of walking into a room as a Jesuit maintenance man named Peter Modica sodomized an adolescent, Richard Windmann, during Carr’s time in New Orleans. Rather than stop the assault, Windmann has said, Carr began masturbating.

Several years ago, an adult Windmann confronted Jesuit about Modica and Carr, and the religious order that runs the school paid him $450,000 to settle his claims out of court. An audio recording captured Jesuit’s president at the time describing Windmann’s claims as credible.

Windmann — who has also described how he was abused as a child at the hands of Boy Scout leaders and a disgraced former New Orleans police officer named Stanley Burkhardt — decided to speak publicly about his experiences earlier this fall.

He said he was motivated largely by a Pennsylvania grand jury report this summer that exposed a staggering number of previously unreported sexual abuse allegations involving hundreds of priests in that state.

He did not attend Jesuit, but grew up in the surrounding neighborhood and often played basketball on a court at the school.

Over his career, Carr also worked at McQuaid High School in Rochester, New York; St. Peter’s Prep in Jesuit City, New Jersey; and in the Archdiocese of Florida.

In 2006, media reported that the Jesuits’ province in New York was investigating “allegations of child abuse” made against Carr. The person who made the allegations at the time was not identified.

Carr was included in a Nov. 2 list of 57 priests and deacons whom the Archdiocese of New Orleans considered to be credibly accused of sexually abusing minors.

He died within the last several years after living out his final days at Fordham’s Murray-Weigel Hall nursing home, an official at the facility told The Advocate.

According to The Ram, Howe said the university usually is aware of the backgrounds of priests living on campus only if they lived or worked at Fordham in the past.

“A good number of priests have lived in Murray-Weigel over the years,” Howe said, according to The Ram. “We don’t generally know the histories of those who were not previously at Fordham.”

Howe said he was heartbroken to learn about Windmann and hoped he finds justice and healing, according to The Ram.

