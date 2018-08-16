Adnan Alasar snatched his killer’s pistol away with one of his final breaths in December, clutching it until the gunman fled and first responders arrived, according to New Orleans police.

That act may make prosecutors’ job a little easier as they pursue their case against the man who was later arrested in California and charged with Alasar’s murder, according to legal experts.

Lavar Butler, 21, pleaded not guilty Wednesday, three days after he was transferred from a lockup in Los Angeles to the New Orleans jail.

Court documents released to The Advocate on Thursday reveal, for the first time, exactly what police say happened during a botched robbery that left Alasar bleeding to death the night of Dec. 6 at a Subway sandwich shop he owned in Gentilly.

According to a police affidavit, a man clad in a hooded sweatshirt and other dark clothes barged into the store in the 2100 block of Caton Street and ran behind the counter. He wielded a semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from the register.

Alasar refused. He started wrestling with the robber over control of the gun, and the fight spilled outside the shop.

Eventually, the robber fired a bullet into Alasar’s chest. The impact knocked Alasar off his feet. As he fell, he managed to wrest the pistol away from the shooter. The shooter fled, abandoning the weapon, police said.

Paramedics took Alasar, 51, to University Medical Center, where he died.

Police stopped short of specifying how they linked Butler to Alasar’s killing. But the restaurant had a surveillance camera system. And his fingerprints were on file. He was serving probation after pleading guilty in Dallas to robbing a McDonald’s at gunpoint less than a week after the restaurant had fired him in late 2015.

In addition, after they developed Butler as a suspect in Alasar’s slaying, investigators placed his photograph in a lineup shown to an unidentified person who had witnessed the shooting. That person picked out Butler as the man who had shot Alasar, Homicide Detective Thaddeus Williams reported.

Williams secured a warrant to arrest Butler on Dec. 8. Authorities in Los Angeles captured him about six months later. An Orleans Parish grand jury on July 26 then indicted Butler on second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm, and he was moved to the local lockup on Sunday.

He faces mandatory life imprisonment if convicted of murder.

Former prosecutor Donald "Chick" Foret and former New Orleans Police Superintendent Ronal Serpas both said that Alasar’s ability to secure his own murder weapon could be significant if Butler stands trial.

Having the alleged murder weapon available will buttress prosecutors’ case, they said.

“If the jury is able to see the weapon, touch the weapon, look at photographs of the weapon at the scene, then it gives the jury a visualization of how the crime was committed,” Foret said. “If you can fill in all the details of a case, it makes it much more viewable ... for the jury.”

Butler remains behind bars in lieu of $1.5 million bail.

A motions hearing in the case is set for Sept. 13.

Alasar was survived by his wife and three children. He was from Syria but had settled in Gretna.

