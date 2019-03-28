Kenner Police have arrested two St. Rose men and are searching for a third in connection with an armed robbery during a drug deal on March 9.
According to a news release, Deiontre Tumblin, 20, Steven Henning, 19 and Tariq Rogers, 20, lured the victim to a La Quinta Inn in Kenner with a message on social media concerning a drug deal. When the victim arrived, however, he found Tumblin, Henning and Rogers, all with handguns, the release says.
The three pistol-whipped the victim, knocking him unconscious. When he woke, the three suspects were going through his pockets. They then forced him into his car while they drove around before ending at an apartment complex in St. Rose. There, the three suspects fled, taking two of the victim's guns with them, the release says.
Tumblin and Rogers lived near the spot where they left the victim, the release says.
Tumblin and Henning have been booked on counts of armed robbery, second degree kidnapping and simple burglary. Rogers is still at-large. Kenner Police are asking for anyone with any information about the crime to call (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
•