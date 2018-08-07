A man and woman were fatally shot before their burned corpses turned up in the middle of a brush fire in Algiers last month, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office said Tuesday.

The coroner identified the victims as Gavonte Lampkin and Shantrell Parker, both 20.

According to authorities, firefighters and police were responding to a fire in a wooded area near the corner of Maumus Avenue and Bennett Street about 11:35 p.m. the night of July 29 when they spotted Lampkin and Parker. The pair were burned beyond recognition, and the Louisiana State Police crime lab helped authorities identify the victims.

The grisly discovery occurred a little more than a day after a shooting on South Claiborne Avenue left three people dead and seven others wounded in what investigators believe may have been an attempt at payback for a December 2016 homicide in that neighborhood. Police have said they have no evidence tying the slayings of Lampkin and Parker to the July 28 shooting on Claiborne.

Police have not named any suspects in the killings of Lampkin and Parker. Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward and do not have to identify themselves.

Meanwhile, the coroner’s office on Tuesday also identified the 27-year-old man who was fatally shot in the 900 block of Alabo Street in the Lower 9th Ward on Thursday as Dawan Gibson.

