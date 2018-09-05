Attorneys for a man charged with a hate crime in Algiers in the wake of Hurricane Katrina are sparring with federal prosecutors over the jury-selection process, the latest squabble in one of the last remaining civil rights cases that date from the storm's aftermath.

Roland Bourgeois, who is white, was indicted in 2010 after he was accused of firing a shotgun at three black men in Algiers Point in the days after Katrina's landfall on Aug. 29, 2005. Prosecutors alleged that Bourgeois, now 55, plotted with others to use force — or the threat of it — to keep black people out of Algiers Point after New Orleans’ levees failed and flooded the city.

In a court filing this week, federal public defender Valerie Welz Jusselin argued that a lengthy, written jury questionnaire proposed by federal prosecutors last month was designed to create a "pro-government jury," which would violate Bourgeois’ right to an impartial jury.

“The government’s proposed questionnaire is unduly burdensome and intrusive,” Jusselin said in the filing, adding that the 19-page, 104-question questionnaire being proposed covers much of the same ground as the typical jury selection process.

In August, prosecutors from the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division proposed that prospective jurors return the questionnaires six weeks ahead of a trial tentatively scheduled to start Nov. 26. Attorneys then could submit motions striking certain jurors for cause based on their questionnaire answers.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Fishman argued that such a process has been used in several other racially charged civil rights prosecutions.

The questionnaires “will expedite jury selection” and “help ensure the impartiality of any empaneled jurors,” prosecutors said.

U.S. District Judge Mary Ann Vial Lemmon hasn’t decided whether to approve Fishman’s proposal.

Bourgeois’ case is one of several involving alleged post-Katrina civil rights abuses that federal authorities prosecuted after local officials declined to do so. Others related to the police killings of Danny Brumfield, Henry Glover, James Brissette and Ronald Madison, each of which resulted in at least one conviction.

While Bourgeois wasn’t a policeman, the case's racial dynamics have drawn scrutiny from the media as well as federal authorities.

Donnell Herrington was wounded at Pelican Avenue and Vallette Street, in Algiers Point, near where Bourgeois lived at the time. Prosecutors claim Bourgeois bragged about the shooting and displayed a bloodied baseball cap that fell from Herrington’s head.

The case has been delayed more than a dozen times because of doubts over whether Bourgeois had the mental and physical capacity to stand trial. But Lemmon ruled in late June that Bourgeois had achieved the competence necessary to stand trial following the latest in a series of mental-health evaluations.

Bourgeois, who pleaded not guilty, bonded out after a grand jury handed up charges against him. He was taken back into federal custody last year on an alleged bond violation that authorities have never specified.