Three months after New Orleans closed out 2018 with a 47-year low in murders, violent crime continues to decline in the city, according to figures the Police Department released.
There were 27 murders through March 31, the end of the year’s first quarter, police said. That number was 46 percent lower than the 50 murders at the end of the first quarter in 2018. The city finished the year with 146 murders, the lowest total since 1971.
Nonfatal shootings for the first quarter were down 17 percent, with 45 compared with 54 in 2018, police said. The city saw a 28 percent drop in nonfatal shootings in 2018.
Armed robberies were down 8 percent, and "simple robberies," those not involving a weapon such as a firearm, were down 26 percent.
Illegal gun seizures were up 17 percent, police said. Police consider seizures of illegal guns a key strategy for keeping violent crime low.
Nonetheless, property crimes, such as burglary and theft, were up 17 percent in the first quarter when compared with last year.
In a statement, Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, who took office in January, acknowledged, “There’s still plenty of work to be done.” But he added, “I truly believe the men and women of the NOPD are making substantial progress in our ongoing efforts to make New Orleans safer.”