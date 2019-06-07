A 19-year-old man linked to the shooting death of a teenaged girl in Desire in late March has been charged with working alongside a 16-year-old boy in an attempt to kill two other people in Gentilly less than two weeks earlier.

Members of an Orleans Parish grand jury on Wednesday handed up charges tying Corey “Shoota” Harris — the older defendant — and Ladonte Richardson to a shooting that wounded an 18-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman in the 2600 block of Dreux Avenue on the afternoon of March 18.

Harris and Richardson each face two counts of attempted murder as well as one count of illegally discharging a firearm during a violent crime and illegally possessing a stolen 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee, court records show.

That shooting was 11 days before — in another case — police suspect Harris had a hand in gunplay which left Tyneisha Muse, 17, dead in the 3500 block of North Prieur Street.

Wednesday’s indictment followed separate arrests of an 18-year-old man tied to several carjackings and two shootings across New Orleans last month, as well as another 18-year-old linked to more than 80 vehicle break-ins this year and a quadruple shooting in Central City on May 13.

Officials have held up these kinds of arrests and indictments as important steps to take with New Orleans fighting to control a year-to-date increase of more than 20 percent in overall property crimes, such as car thefts.

Police brass have cautioned against dismissing vehicle crimes — frequently blamed on young people — as insignificant because they say they have investigated numerous violent incidents carried out by offenders with stolen cars.

In the March 18 attack on Dreux, police said the two victims were standing on the porch of a home when they were shot by two people who drove up in a white sport-utility vehicle.

The man was hit in the lower leg while the woman’s left forearm was grazed, and paramedics took both to a hospital. Gunfire also hit the house, said police, who haven’t discussed a possible motive in the attack.

Police didn’t take Harris into custody until after the March 29 killing of Muse. Investigators allegedly learned Harris was slain by gunfire which wounded her 18-year-old boyfriend, who had gone on social media and somehow threatened Harris.

While being questioned by police, Harris allegedly admitted to the double shooting and claimed he had help from Joshua Augillard, 20, and Reginald Blanton, 18.

All three have since been arrested, along with an 18-year-old woman named Terrica Moss who is accused of letting Augillard hide from police at her place.

Police wrote in court records that they have also used surveillance camera footage to connected Harris with a pickup truck that was stolen from a neighborhood next to Audubon Park before being discarded about a five-minute walk from Harris’ apartment in New Orleans East.

Richardson has also since been arrested. He and Harris — both remaining in jail — would face years in prison if convicted of attempted murder.

Harris, meanwhile, would face mandatory life imprisonment if convicted of murdering Muse.